Former WWE Tag Team Breezango Tease The Idea Of A Reunion

Former WWE stars Tyler Breeze and Fandango, who went by the tag team name Breezango, have discussed whether there's a possibility of a reunion.

Breezango, who were a tag team on the main roster between 2016 and 2021, disbanded after both stars were let go by WWE in 2021. While Fandango, who goes by the ring name Johnny Dango Curtis, continues to wrestle in TNA and even made a surprise appearance on "WWE NXT," Breeze has only wrestled sporadically in indie promotions since his WWE exit. The duo recently appeared on "Gabby AF," where they talked about reuniting.

"It's different. I've wrestled here and there but I haven't been on TV since 2021. Dango has been on TV almost the entire time. So, he's got stuff going on ... if it fit, if it worked, it would be fantastic. I mean, I know it works, it's just a matter of if it works for whatever TV program is out there. But, yeah, 100 percent [would be interested in a reunion], why not? I think there's ... it's still there. So, yeah, I'm for it," said Breeze.

Fandango, in response, gave a quick reply, jokingly stating that he's not interested in tagging with Breeze. He then stated how fans may want to see a reunion of the group, and seemingly expressed interest in being a part of it. Breeze then asked his former tag team partner to use whatever power he had to induct him into TNA's The System faction, but the request was turned down by the former Fandango.

Breeze and Fandango teamed together earlier this month, when they faced legendary WWE tag team the Hardy Boyz for a Northeast Wrestling event, so a reunion on WWE or TNA Wrestling may not be far away.