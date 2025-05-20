Late WWE Star Bray Wyatt's Son Knash Dresses Up Like Dad For His Birthday

Although WWE star Bray Wyatt is no longer with us, his legacy continues on in many forms. That includes Wyatt's children, two of whom recently celebrated their birthdays. His son, Knash, asked to dress up as one of his father's iconic wrestling characters for the party, and special effects artists Jason and Mandy June Baker made it happen. Jason Baker shared a look at the end result on X last night.

I had the honor of doing something that is so close to my heart that I'm still fighting back tears while writing this. I got a call from Jojo wanting to fulfill Knash's birthday wish, which was to dress up like his dad @Windham6 for his birthday party. Needless to say,... pic.twitter.com/3kxFBE6qE4 — Jason Baker (@bakingjason) May 20, 2025

In the photos, Knash is seen smiling alongside friends and family, celebrating his birthday in a full Fiend outfit, mask included. Among those in attendance at the party was Knash's uncle, WWE star Bo Dallas, who can be seen in the final photo posing with his nephew. Wrestling as Uncle Howdy, Dallas currently serves as the leader of the Wyatt Sicks, a faction dedicated to the memory of his late brother. However, due to injury, Dallas hasn't wrestled since December 2024.

Along with his wife, Baker credited Kylla Custom Rock Wear for their initial design of The Fiend's look. As for Baker himself, he's had a hand in creating masks and outfits for performers like Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, and many more, in addition to work on movies like "The Black Phone" and "Terrifier 3." Before Wyatt's death, Baker had a long working relationship with the wrestler.

Wyatt died of a heart attack on August 24, 2023, following complications from COVID-19. A rare third-generation wrestler, Wyatt began his career in his early 20s and accomplished a lot in the years that followed. He became a three-time world champion, a two-time tag team champion, and will almost certainly receive a future posthumous induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.