AEW All Out 2025 Set For International Location

For the fifth time in three years, AEW will be returning to Toronto, Canada.

On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Toronto will be the host city for AEW All Out 2025 on Saturday, September 20 at the Scotiabank Arena. Ahead of the announcement, AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the Toronto Sun to share his thoughts on his company heading north of the border this fall.

"I can't wait for AEW to make our return, ... It's the first-ever international AEW All Out pay-per-view. It's been one of the biggest pay-per-views in AEW traditionally. I'm so thrilled that we're doing it." Outside of Jacksonville, Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic, Toronto also becomes the first city beyond Chicago, Illinois to host All Out, where the event first originated.

Scotiabank Arena also featured AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door in 2023, which has become one of the most celebrated wrestling pay-per-views in recent memory and a career highlight for Khan as a promoter.

"It was a great, great event. I really put that on my Mount Rushmore of the best shows we've ever done. It's going to be a high standard that we've set for ourselves in Toronto." Khan also spoke about Toronto being one of the best professional wrestling markets in the world, where he reflected on his own experiences attending events in the city. "Toronto is one of the greatest wrestling cities on the planet," he said. "When I was in college, I went on Spring Break to Toronto to watch wrestling. It's definitely one of my top 4 wrestling cities on the planet."

In addition to Toronto, AEW has taken several trips up north over the last few years, with some of their top stars such as Cope, Christian Cage, Kenny Omega, and Chris Jericho being Canadian. Tickets for All Out will go on sale Monday, June 2 at 10 a.m EST on Ticketmaster. Fans interested in other exclusive presale opportunities can sign up at allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.