The Roman Reigns Debut That Was A Total Flop

If a fan were only familiar with former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns' career over the last few years, they would think it's been nothing but greatness for the "Tribal Chief." Not only did Reigns have the longest World Championship reign WWE has seen in the last several decades, not only did he headline four straight WrestleMania's against the likes of Adam Copeland, Bryan Danielson, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes, but he was the central figure in the Bloodline storyline, one many feel is among the greatest wrestling stories ever told. With a resume like that, it's almost impossible to think that Reigns' wrestling career has been anything other than universally praised.

And yet, Reigns' career from 2012 to early 2020 tells a completely different story. There were certainly strong points during that time as well, most notably his run with The Shield alongside Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley, a few World Championship reigns, and a few more WrestleMania main events. But there were also just as many lows, ranging from Reigns' real-life battle with leukemia to the fact that he received fan reactions so hostile that it made John Cena's uphill battle for fan support in the mid-2000s look tame. It was not until the Bloodline saga that Reigns finally received acceptance from the wrestling fanbase, spending years before that dealing with boos, criticism, and even accusations that he wasn't worthy of his push. And it was noise that all began in 2014, when The Shield broke up and Reigns debuted as a singles wrestler.