Scarlett Discusses Hopes And Dreams In WWE

Currently, Scarlett serves as the on-screen manager to "WWE Raw" star Karrion Kross. Beyond that, she occasionally steps into the ring herself, especially for matches also involving Kross. Her last televised in-ring performance, however, came way back in June 2023. As such, some fans are now craving her return. During a recent interview with "WWE Die Woche," Scarlett addressed the possibility of doing so.

"I'm always open to it. I train, I'm always ready," Scarlett said. "I love managing. Managing has always been my favorite thing to do, but I do like wrestling when it means something and there's a good story. The dream would be to have the first intergender match. Will that happen? I don't know, but that's what I was known for on the indies before. Having a singles match against Dom Mysterio, that would be amazing."

With an in-ring comeback still on the table, Scarlett then addressed the potential of pursuing the Women's Intercontinental Championship, which is held by Lyra Valkyria. According to "The Smoke Show," she is interested in every championship WWE has to offer. In the present moment, though, her eyes are more so fixed on Kross' future.

"... My focus right now is definitely making sure that Karrion Kross becomes the next WWE Champion," Scarlett said. "That is one-hundred percent my focus right now. We can do both at the same time, though, absolutely, but my focus right now is making sure Kross gets the title he deserves."

Scarlett and Valkyria share a brief history, having previously squared off at a WWE live event in June 2023 emanating from Valkyria's home country of Ireland. Shortly before that, Scarlett and Kross defeats AJ Styles and Michin on "WWE SmackDown."

