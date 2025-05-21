WWE Cancels Upcoming NXT Event In Tampa

WWE's upcoming takeover in Tampa, Florida now has one less show. Originally, the company was slated to host four consecutive events from the Yuengling Center — Saturday Night's Main Event, "WWE NXT" Battleground, "WWE Raw," and "NXT. In a new development, that will no longer be the case for the "NXT" broadcast on May 27.

Per Ticketmaster, the "NXT" event emanating from the Yuengling Center has been canceled, with refunds imminently being issued to ticket buyers. Additionally, the Yuengling Center website has removed the May 27 event from its calendar of events. According to WrestleTix, about 1,700 tickets had been distributed at the time of the cancellation. For comparison, the "NXT" Battleground premium live event has moved more than 6,000 tickets so far.

As of now, WWE has yet to name a replacement venue for next week's "NXT" show airing on the CW Network. The WWE Performance Center in Orlando, the usual home for "NXT," is approximately a 90 minute drive from Tampa. This week's episode of "NXT" is ongoing, with Kelani Jordan notably taking on Zaria in singles competition. Meanwhile, Trick Williams and Joe Hendry will engage in a battle of music.

"NXT" Battleground on May 25 will feature several matches, one of which will see Williams challenge Hendry for the TNA World Championship. Elsewhere, Stephanie Vaquer will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Jordynne Grace, while Oba Femi puts his NXT Championship on the line against Myles Borne. Tony D'Angelo will also face his former stablemate Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo.

Update: The "NXT" commentary team has since confirmed that next week's broadcast will emanate from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.