Former WWE Star Joy Giovanni Says She Was Devastated By 'Weird Timing' Of Release

Joy Giovanni first got herself on WWE's radar when she competed in the WWE 2004 Diva Search, ultimately placing third but still being signed by the promotion later that year. Across her career, Giovanni was a mainstay of the Divas Division, going on to win the first and only WWE Rookie Diva of the Year contest before being released in July 2005. Recently, the former WWE Diva sat down for an interview with "Developmentally Speaking" in which she recalled the feelings she had upon her release 20 years ago.

Giovanni noted that in agreeing to do a full-time schedule, she dedicated herself to WWE despite the grueling five-day-a-week schedule and driving that kept her away from her little children. "It just felt like, 'Okay, I'm just going to commit to this thing, this is not really, like, necessarily what I 100% want to do, but let's just give it a go,'" she said, noting that she got the news of her release a day before her full-time schedule kicked off. "I was pretty devastated because I felt like I was committing to something that felt like a ... trade off for me, do you know what I mean? It just was such weird timing, but it is what it is, I think everything really worked out for the best!"