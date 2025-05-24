Former WWE Tag Team Breezango Discuss John Cena's Heel Turn, Crazy Times In Wrestling

Former WWE stars Fandango, also known as JDC, and Tyler Breeze have commented on John Cena's iconic heel turn at the Elimination Chamber earlier this year.

Speaking with "GABBY AF," Breeze shared his fondness for Cena's villainous persona, and explained that the character change is not only entertaining for the WWE Universe, but also for the 17-time World Champion himself.

"I think it's cool. I think it's interesting, obviously haven't seen it for, I mean damn near his entire run. Well, a little bit in the beginning and then all of a sudden it was the guy that you see doing Make-A-Wishes and all that other stuff. So now, I think getting to see this other side of him is kind of fun, not only for the audience watching but I think for John as well. I think he's enjoying it."

Fandango continued the conversation by alluding to Cena's retirement at the end of this year, claiming that the 48-year-old would regret not turning heel if he wrestled throughout his entire farewell tour as a babyface.

"It's fun to make people hate you and John I feel like wouldn't want to retire without hanging his hat on that heel hook ... you don't want to ride off in the sunset and have regrets." He said. "Business is hot right now and what would we be talking more about right now? What's really hotter, everyone's talking about Cena."

Fandango also explained that Cena could appear in other promotions such as TNA, using Joe Hendry competing against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 as an example of the wrestling industry evolving over the last five years and creating more unpredictable weekly television.

