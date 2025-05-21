Booker T 'Hates' That This Former WWE Star Was Cut

WWE released a plethora of superstars recently, like Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Isla Dawn, and others. Among them was NXT stalwart Shotzi, whose contract was allowed to expire. WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Broadcaster Booker T took umbrage with her being among the recent spell of departures.

"I like Shotzi. She was like one of the hardest workers," Booker said on "The Hall of Fame" recently. Booker met Shotzi during a season of "WWE Tough Enough," where Shotzi was cut early, and used the rejection to motivate her to become the star Booker saw on WWE programming. "When she got to WWE, they built her like a huge tank...It was such a cool look, a cool vibe. I definitely hate to see her get cut because she worked so hard to get there."

Booker laments that Shotzi had to scratch and claw for every advancement in WWE, only to end up gone from the company unceremoniously.

"I think Shotzi's just gonna keep going because she's a worker," Booker said.

Shotzi's future is already being hinted at in Major League Wrestling. Recent reports suggest that the company will be making her a part of the new and improved women's division this summer. Shotzi's departure from WWE didn't come with the usual 90-day non-compete restrictions, as it was a contract expiration and not a firing, meaning the company has already been able to tease her involvement in the division. As Booker predicted, Shotzi has said the upcoming prospects have re-energized her, and added to her motivation to succeed in wrestling.