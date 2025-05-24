Daniel Garcia Assesses His Career In AEW And Elsewhere

Daniel Garcia, just 26 years old, has already made a big name for himself in professional wrestling. The young wrestler from Buffalo started on smaller, local wrestling shows and worked his way up to All Elite Wrestling, one of the biggest companies in the sport.

Garcia has big dreams for his future in wrestling. He speaks on Isiah Kassidy's YouTube channel about the 5-year plan for his career.

"I'll be what, like, I'm going to be 31 in five years. 31, 32 is still pretty young in terms of wrestling," Garcia explains. "Hopefully, by then, I'll be a top guy in the industry main eventing pay-per-views, doing big shows, being the reason why people come to shows, traveling the world, I love to travel the world. I'd love to help put AEW in a position where we can do, like, international stuff."

When Garcia looks back at his career so far, he can point to several matches that he thinks will be remembered for years to come.

"I feel like historically, I think that my match with Yuta [Wheeler], the hour-long match at IWTV 100, I think that is a historically important match, not just for my career, but for indie wrestling and AEW," Garcia said. "Maybe my match with Moxley, main eventing the first time AEW was at the Forum in LA. I don't know, my Anarchy in the Arena maybe."

Based on his current trajectory, it appears Garcia is well on his way to reaching his goal of being a consistent main eventer. Regarding which company that future will be in, he spoke candidly about his decision to remain with AEW instead of jumping ship to WWE.

