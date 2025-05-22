WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 5/20/25

This past Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT" was the go-home show for Battleground this upcoming Sunday, and with the card looking stacked heading into the Premium Live Event, the program drew its best number since March against stiff sports competition.

According to Wrestlenomics, "NXT" averaged 697,000 viewers and posted a 0.13 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership increased by 5% from 664,000 viewers, but the 18-49 demo declined by 13% from 0.15. Although the growth is marginal, "NXT's" viewership is up by 4% since May 2024, but unfortunately the same can't be said for the key demographic, with the developmental brand dropping by 30% in the category.

Despite "NXT's" numbers in the 18-49 demo disappointing compared to last year, managing to pull in nearly 700,000 viewers after going head-to-head with both NHL and NBA playoff action is still impressive. The Minnesota Timberwolves versus Oklahoma City Thunder game on ESPN would lead the night on cable, drawing 4,989,000 viewers and averaged 1.64 in the 18-49 demo. The Florida Panthers versus Carolina Hurricanes game on TNT also performed well, accumulating 1,296,0002 viewers and a 0.40 in the key demographic.

Going forward, the biggest concern for "NXT" will be attracting viewers in the 18-49 demo, with the category being down by 25% compared to the first quarter of the year. However, with the NHL and NBA playoffs set to come to an end next month, hopefully "NXT" will see an increase in the demo going forward, or manage to eclipse the 700,000 viewer mark in the near future.