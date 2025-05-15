WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 5/13/25

Ratings for "WWE NXT" continued to experience a downturn from its recent average, though the show did manage a slight increase compared to viewership from last week. Based on data from Wrestlenomics, this week's "NXT" drew an average of 664,000 viewers across all demographics, while the P18-49 rating was 0.15. The total viewership for this week was up 2% from the previous episode, while the key demo increased by 7%.

The show's ratings are likely taking a hit due to the NBA and NHL playoffs, and the NBA pulled in an especially large audience on Tuesday with the end of the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers series. For much of this year, "NXT" has hovered around 700,000 viewers, but that number has dropped in recent weeks.

The most recent "NXT" was headlined by a tag team match that saw Stephanie Vaquer and Jordynne Grace pick up a win ahead of their upcoming title match. Additionally, Myles Borne solidified his position as number-one contender to the WWE NXT Championship with a singles victory over Ethan Page, while champion Oba Femi picked up a non-title win of his own.

On YouTube, the tag team main event garnered the most attention, with the full match receiving more than 165,000 views. Behind that was Joe Hendry's interaction with Trick Williams, followed by highlights of Femi's match, a promo involving Vaquer and Grace, and Borne's victory over Page.

NBA and NHL playoffs are set to continue into next month, so "NXT" isn't quite out of the woods yet when it comes to ratings. Looking ahead, the brand has one more episode before presenting WWE NXT Battleground on May 25, with three title matches already scheduled for that show.