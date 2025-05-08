WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 5/6/25

Since the beginning of the year, viewership for "WWE NXT" has remained consistent, with the program often hovering around the 700,000 viewer mark. However, after seeing a slight decrease in numbers last week, the developmental brand drew their lowest rating since the April 1 edition of the show this past Tuesday.

According to Wrestlenomics, "NXT" averaged 652,000 viewers and posted a 0.14 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership decreased by 3%, with the 18-49 demo also dropping by 7%. Despite pulling in a weaker audience this week, "NXT" has marginally increased its total viewership by 1% since May 2024. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the 18-49 demographic, with "NXT" being down by 20% in the category since this time last year. "NXT" also went up against strong sports competition on Tuesday night, airing at the same time of both the NHL and NBA Playoffs, which ranked at the top of the charts in prime time in the 18-49 demo.

Highlights of the show on YouTube also performed well, with the Number One Contenders' Battle Royal and Elijah's return to WWE accumulating more than 400,000 views each. The full-match between Giulia and Jordynne Grace to crown a new number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship also impressed, drawing just over 150,000 views on the platform. Overall, The CW becoming the new broadcast home for "NXT" last October has been a massive success, with the developmental brand averaging 729,000 viewers in 2025, which is a 14% increase compared to last year. Hopefully with NXT Battleground on the horizon, viewership will once again inch closer towards the 700,000 viewer threshold during the remainder of May.