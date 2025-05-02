WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/29/25

The final "WWE NXT" of April 2025 dropped marginally in average overall viewership and the key demographic ratings, as the show builds towards its next PLE, Battleground.

The April 29, 2025, edition of "NXT" averaged 674,000 overall viewers, dropping by 2 percent from last week's 686,000 viewers, and a percentage higher than the trailing four-week average of 670,000, according to "Programming Insider." The show started slowly as viewership averaged 649,000 viewers for the first 30 minutes, but grew to 697,000 viewers in the next 30-minute slot, before falling to 685,000 viewers. The show averaged 666,000 viewers for the last 30 minutes. While viewership has declined over the past few weeks, the brand's average overall viewership for April 2025 was 7 percent higher compared to April 2024, with an average of 671,000 viewers versus 628,000.

The same can't be said for the key 18–49 demographic, as the average rating for April 2025 was 0.16, a 20 percent drop compared to April 2024. The key demographic rating for this past week's show was 0.15, down from 0.17 the previous week. The NBA Playoffs match between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks was top of the primetime telecast, with a rating of 0.80.

This past week's "NXT" featured two title matches as Ricky Saints successfully defended his NXT North American Championship against Lexis King, while Hank Walker and Tank Ledger also won and retained their NXT Tag Team titles against Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs. The show closed with a tag team match between the team of Roxanne Perez and Giulia against Jordynne Grace and IYO SKY, while the likes of Joe Hendry and Trick Williams also featured on the show. The Undertaker was also seen in a backstage cameo segment involving some LFG stars, who came face-to-face with NXT Champion Oba Femi.