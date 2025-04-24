WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/22/2025

The post-Stand & Deliver edition of "WWE NXT" saw a slight increase in overall average viewership, along with an even greater rise in key demographic ratings.

As per "Programming Insider," "NXT" registered 686,000 viewers, 3 percent higher than last week's 663,000, and marginally higher than the trailing four-week average of 684,000 viewers. Overall viewership for the first 30 minutes of the show was 682,000, but it raked in an average of 695,000 viewers for the next two 30-minute slots. The show ended on a poor note as the last 30 minutes brought in an average of 673,000 viewers.

The key demographic ratings saw an uptick for the April 22 edition of "NXT," drawing a rating of 0.17 as compared to 0.14 in the previous week, and was also slightly higher than the four-week average of 0.16. The NBA Playoffs games between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers, were the two sporting games that drew the highest ratings for the prime time slots on the night, with a rating of 0.60 and 0.23, respectively.

This week's "NXT" was headlined by Stephanie Vaquer and Roxanne Perez, where Vaquer successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship, Noam Dar regained the NXT Heritage Cup from Lexis King. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez also put their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin, a day after they won it.

Next week's show will see new NXT Tag Team Champions Hank and Tank defending their titles against Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura, while new WWE NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints will put his belt on the line against King.