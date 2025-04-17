WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/15/2025

This week's "WWE NXT" was the final stop for the developmental brand before Saturday's Stand & Deliver show, but it didn't seem to garner much interest as viewership dipped from last week's show.

Tuesday's show delivered an average overall viewership of 663,000, which is lower by 3 percent than last week, which had drawn viewership of 683,000, as per "Programming Insider." This week's number is the second-lowest of 2025, marginally higher than the April 1 edition of the show's 650,000 viewers — the lowest of the year, and was also 4 percent less than the trailing four-week average. The key demographic rating for the show saw an even higher fall from last week, with a rating of 0.14, which represents an 18 percent decline from last week's 0.17 rating. While the overall viewership for the month of April so far is 6 percent higher than the same period last year, the key demographic rating for the month is at 0.15, which is 17 percent lower than April 2024.

Viewership for the April 15 edition of "NXT" started strong, with an average of 698,000 viewers during the first 30 minutes. However, it declined sharply over the rest of the show. The second half-hour drew 681,000 viewers, while the final two half-hour segments garnered 653,000 and 621,000 viewers, respectively. The decline in viewership could be attributed to strong competition from the NBA game between the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks, which aired at the same time as the "NXT" show, and drew a rating of 0.53.

This week's "NXT" put the finishing touches on storylines leading up to Stand & Deliver, with a few matches confirmed at the show, including Ricky Saints' opponent for Saturday, the last two competitors for the women's ladder match, and the D'Angelo Family's tag team match with DarkState.