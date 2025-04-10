WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/8/2025

This week's "WWE NXT," the penultimate show before WrestleMania weekend and "NXT's" Stand & Deliver show, witnessed a marginal gain in overall viewership and ratings.

As per "Programming Insider," Tuesday's show drew in an average overall viewership of 683,000 — a 5 percent gain from last week's show, which had a viewership of 650,000. This number is just 2 percent away from the trailing four-week average for the show, which is at 700,000. The show started slowly, with the first 30 minutes drawing viewership of 657,000 but grew in the next two 30-minute slots, with viewership of 684,000 and peaking at 707,000 for the 9:00 p.m. slot. The last 30 minutes saw the show's viewership dive down under the sub-700k mark as 684,000 tuned in for the final 30 minutes. This week's show is the fifth time this year that the show has gone below the 700,000 mark for viewership.

"NXT" ranked 10th in the 18–49 key demographic during prime time that night, with a rating of 0.17 — a 13 percent increase over last week's 0.15 rating, which is also the trailing four-week average for the show. The April 8 edition of "NXT" featured two WWE NXT Women's North American title qualifying matches as Sol Ruca and Izzi Dame progressed to the ladder match for the vacant title, joining Kelani Jordan and Zaria, with two others set to be confirmed next week. The main event of "NXT" was a six-man tag team match involving the team of Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je'Von Evans against Darkstate.

Next week's show will feature the final build-up to several key storylines heading into Stand & Deliver, including a fatal four-way match between Ethan Page, Eddy Thorpe, Wes Lee, and Lexis King, which will determine who earns the right to face Ricky Saints at Stand & Deliver.