WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/1/2025

The April 1, 2025 edition of "WWE NXT," which saw two Women's North American Championship qualifying matches and a Men's North American Championship match, saw a drop in overall average viewership and key demographic ratings.

"Programming Insider" has reported that this week's show drew an average of 650,000 viewers, a 12 percent decline from last week's show, which had garnered viewership of 741,000. Tuesday's show's viewership is the lowest for "NXT" in 2025 and the lowest since the December 31, 2024 edition, which was a taped show. This week's show also lagged behind the trailing four-week average by 9 percent, which currently stands at 712,000, as per "Wrestlenomics." The show dipped marginally in the key demographic ratings too, with a 0.15 rating, 6 percent lower than last week.

The first 30 minutes of the show started strongly, averaging 694,000 viewers, but fell to 645,000 the next 30 minutes. It further fell to 622,000 viewers for the 9:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. slot, before bouncing back to 637,000 to close out the final 30 minutes of the show. The main event of this week's show was the Men's North American Championship match between Shawn Spears and Ricky Saints, which Saints won to claim his first WWE title.

WWE has announced a few matches for next week's "NXT," which include a singles match between Jaida Parker and Jordynne Grace, a Women's North American Championship qualifying match involving Sol Ruca and another unnamed star, and Yoshiki Inamura against Wes Lee in a singles match.