Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Doesn't Want Hulk Hogan On TV For Real American Freestyle

WWE Hall of Famers Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan are entering the real sports world, as the two men announced the upcoming Real American Freestyle Wrestling promotion, which will shirk pro-wrestling and sports entertainment for the grappling that inspired the artform. The duo has already secured funding from Left Lane Capital. In a new episode of "83 Weeks," Bischoff said that this will mean less Hulk Hogan on whatever form the RAFW programming takes.

"With respect, we want to separate ourselves from Sports Entertainment...I don't want to see too much Hulk Hogan on TV," Bischoff said. The WWE Hall of Famer likes working with Hogan but understands he comes with a certain image. "That will make the job of distancing ourselves...separating ourselves and defining our brand differently from Sports Entertainment. So the more Hulk Hogan I see, as a producer, the harder my job becomes."

Bischoff has been at the forefront of promoting the new company, as Hulk Hogan is currently recovering from major surgery. The former WWE Champion had neck surgery recently, which allowed the Hall of Famer to feel his hands for the first time in years. Bischoff says that Hogan is already taking phonecalls again, and also admitted he was shocked by Hogan's ability to walk and function, despite the serious nerve issues.

Real American Freestyle Wrestling isn't the only "Real American" product Hogan is peddling, as he's also the frontman for "Real American Beer," an American beer that was a sponsor of WWE for some time.