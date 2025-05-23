AEW Head Tony Khan Opens Up About Death Of ECW Legend Sabu

AEW CEO Tony Khan has spoken about the passing of ECW legend Sabu and remembered a special match of the late star that he got to watch live.

Khan, who was an ardent fan of ECW, has spoken in glowing terms about Sabu, whom he got to work with briefly in AEW. The AEW President recently spoke to the "Toronto Sun" about Sabu's greatness and how the wrestling world will miss him dearly.

"I agree that he changed wrestling. I've been a big fan of Sabu since I was 10 years old and followed his career. I first saw him in magazines, I'm very sorry to his family and very sorry to all of his close friends. I got to work with him recently. Sabu came in and was involved in AEW and worked with us, and we really liked having him. I was a big fan of Sabu and I mentioned that to him. I didn't get to know him as much as I would've liked, but I was a big, big fan of Sabu," said Khan.

Khan watched several ECW shows live and recalls watching one particular match of Sabu's at the ECW Arena, which he still remembers fondly to this day.

"[I] Went to the ECW Arena and saw him wrestle RVD in a stretcher match in the ECW Arena. Also saw him against Chris Jericho in Chris Jericho's second to last match in ECW that same weekend. Certainly, it was a special thing to see him and something that I was especially excited about at that time, then I was 13 years old."

Khan remembered being excited to be at the ECW Arena watching RVD and Sabu wrestle, and how special that match was. The AEW President stated that Sabu was a special wrestler and that his presence would be missed in the pro wrestling world.