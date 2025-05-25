WWE Star Penta Explains How Friendship With NFL's George Kittle Came To Be

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is a vocal wrestling fan, getting involved at WWE WrestleMania 39, making occasional appearances in the crowd at shows, and recreating Penta's "Cero Miedo" taunt as a touchdown celebration. Appearing on WWE's Raw Recap, Penta explained how he first learned of Kittle's fandom and how they've since become friends.

"I don't remember how many years ago, I think five or seven, ... one friend called me and [said], 'Hey, Penta, I have a friend. He is [a] player of the football, so he wants a mask — the Penta mask,'" Penta said.

Laughing, Penta stated that his first instinct was to sell Kittle a mask, but the mutual friend convinced the wrestler that Kittle was deserving of a gift. He didn't know who Kittle was initially, so he searched the NFL player online and learned he was one of the top players at his position. Penta noted that he was instantly impressed at Kittle's talent and skill level.

Rather than shipping a mask to Kittle, a meeting and photo op was arranged, with Penta offering the football player a mask while Kittle gifted him with a jersey in return. Since then, the two have become friends over text message, and they've even worked on a commercial together.

Looking to the future, Penta teased the possibility of getting in the ring with Kittle as a tag team partner. For now, with Kittle focused on his professional career, the friendship has helped Penta learn to appreciate football after not having much exposure previously.

"It's very disciplined, this sport," Penta continued. "I love this sport right now. Obviously, I'm a 49ers [fan] right now."

