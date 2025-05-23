Eric Bischoff: This WWE Star Is The First Since Becky Lynch To Use Social Media Well

Over the last decade, social media has often been used as a tool for professional wrestlers to enhance their character, generate intrigue in feuds, or to create rivalries that will eventually translate on-screen. Throughout the year, one WWE star who has mastered the use of social media is Dominik Mysterio, who portrays his heel persona on platforms like X and Instagram, often throwing shade at his colleagues and bragging about his relationship with Liv Morgan. This led Eric Bischoff to credit the Intercontinental Champion for using social media effectively as of late, referring to his negative tweets towards "WWE Raw" star CM Punk. The former WCW President claimed that "Dirty Dom" has the best online presence in wrestling since Becky Lynch, who famously used multiple platforms to build herself as "The Man" and grow her popularity with fans.

"The last time I've seen somebody really use social media effectively was Becky Lynch back in 2018, 2019. And she wasn't using social media so much to get a storyline or advance a storyline or I think in Dominik's case, to launch one or at least, start planting the seeds for one. That's how I interpreted it. It was really well done and it kind of blurs the line, it gets us into that funky, is it real? Could this be actually true? Because the way it was presented and if that's the case, hats off to Dominik." He said on "83 Weeks."

Bischoff continued to explain that social media can either help or hurt talent, and that there's a psychology to how wrestlers present themselves online, similarly to how they are portrayed in the ring. In addition, he believes that social media allows stars to be more authentic, rather than relay information that sounds prewritten.

