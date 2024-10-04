WWE Star Liv Morgan Explains What Attracts Her To 'Daddy' Dominik Mysterio

To many, Dominik Mysterio is a man with "dirty" tactics. To WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, though, he is "Daddy," and her current romantic partner on WWE television. During a recent interview with WWE's Jackie Redmond, Morgan explained what specifically attracts her to Mysterio.

"He definitely has a point with that mullet, his long, luscious mullet. Are you kidding me? And this mustache, not many men can pull off the 'Daddy Dom' aesthetic. It's just [chef's kiss], one of a kind. And he just gets me. We vibe really easily. We're comfortable. We share a hatred for Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. We have a lot of similar interests, believe it or not ... We love shoes. We love movies. We love [chicken nuggets]. We twin. We hate Rhea. We hate Damian."

At WWE Bad Blood, the relationship between Morgan and Mysterio will be put to the test as the latter is forced to stand in a suspended shark cage while the former defends the WWE Women's World Championship against "The Eradicator" Rhea Ripley below. As Ripley, the former on-screen partner of Mysterio, has previously pointed out, Mysterio carries forth a severe fear of heights. According to Morgan, Mysterio is also claustrophobic, which could make this situation even more traumatizing for him.

Teases of a Mysterio-Morgan relationship began at WWE's King & Queen of the Ring premium live event, as Mysterio inadvertently helped Morgan win the WWE Women's World Championship. In the lead-up to WWE SummerSlam, Mysterio returned to the arms of a medically-cleared Ripley, claiming that he hated Morgan. This, however, turned out to be a ruse, as Mysterio later betrayed Ripley at SummerSlam, and in doing so, helped Morgan retain her title.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.