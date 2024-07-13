Backstage News On How WWE Kept Rhea Ripley's Raw Return A Surprise

The budding affair between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio took an unexpected turn this past week on "WWE Raw" when former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley made her return to the company. Ripley had been away from WWE since April after suffering an injury at the hands of Morgan, forcing her to vacate the championship she had held since WrestleMania 39, which Morgan has since won in Ripley's absence.

Ripley's return was not only a shock to fans, Mysterio and Morgan, but also a number of people within WWE, as it was kept a secret for the entire day leading up to that night's "Raw." How was it kept a secret? According to PWInsider Elite, Ripley was hidden away from the rest of the WWE roster throughout the show, and was only brought to the gorilla position moments before her music hit. Some talent even claimed that the company flew Ripley to the event in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on the WWE corporate jet to avoid being spotted by fans at the city's airport, which is the same thing that WWE did for CM Punk to ensure his surprise appearance at Money in the Bank days before was kept a secret.

While the former Women's World Champion has been away rehabbing an injury, she has had some major events happening in her personal life too. The most notable being that she traveled back to Australia in June to get married to longtime fiancée, current AEW star Buddy Matthews, who himself was written off of AEW television so he could attend the wedding. Now that she is back in WWE and with SummerSlam just around the corner, Ripley will be looking to get revenge on Morgan for taking her title, and her Dom, away from her.

