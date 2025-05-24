Champ Oba Femi Says These Members Of WWE NXT Roster Stand Out To Him

As the NXT Champion, Oba Femi always has eyes on potential challengers to his title. During a recent interview with Jimmy Varsallone, Femi revealed some of the names that are currently standing out to him.

"Close proximity, I would say Dion Lennox from Dark State, as far as prospects are concerned, he's definitely up there," Femi said. "Je'Von Evans is a constantly growing, constantly evolving talent that's just going to get better with the years. He's only 21 now, and God knows what he's going to be when he's 25, 26, 27 so there's that."

Elsewhere, Femi noted that he's been impressed with Myles Borne, who will challenge for the NXT Championship at "WWE NXT" Battleground. In Femi's eyes, Borne is "earning his stripes" and gaining momentum on his side, though it may still not be enough to dethrone Femi himself. Borne's No Quarter Catch Crew stablemate Tavion Heights has also caught Femi's attention.

"I think, in due time, Tavion Heights will also be in that conversation as well, building some momentum, getting some steam because Tavon Heights is good," Femi said. "He went to Japan and competed in NOAH. He's done some really good things in his professional wrestling career, so I think he's right at the cusp of breaking the glass ceiling and starting to find his groove."

Since joining WWE, Femi has built a respectable resume himself, with one reign as NXT North American Champion already behind him. In January 2025, he elevated to the NXT Championship, courtesy of a win over Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Jimmy Varsallone with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.