Tony Khan Discusses Desire For New Division Within AEW

In 2019, WWE officially introduced Women's Tag Team Championships, with duos and groups such as the "Boss 'N' Hug Connection, The IIconics and The Riott Squad all competing over the titles and being involved in the initial presentation of the new division. AEW President Tony Khan is now considering the option of implementing his own women's tag division, especially with the company's female roster continuing to grow as of late.

Speaking in a media conference ahead of AEW Double Or Nothing this upcoming weekend, Khan explained that he will be looking to establish AEW Women's Tag Team Championships in the near future, while reconstructing his men's tag division, which is suffering due to several injuries.

"That is something I would like to do and it is a goal for me and I think you can see there's a number of great tandems and alliances and there are some great tag matches in the women's division. Right now, I'm also very focused on building back the men's tag division. We've had a lot of injuries there and now we're trying to get people healthy and also get the best teams working together. So as I'm rebuilding the men's tag division, certainly that's something that I am interested in doing in the future ... there are a lot of great partnerships and rivalries that would lend themselves to those matches."

This Sunday at Double Or Nothing, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford will battle Harley Cameron and Anna Jay on the pre-show, both of which could be potential future teams for a possible AEW women's tag division. Additionally, The Hurt Syndicate will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Sons Of Texas.

