AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

As confirmed during Thursday night's "AEW Collision," the Don Callis Family's trio of Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and Josh Alexander will be taking on The Paragon, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong in trios action at Double or Nothing on Sunday. The Paragon has only recently reunited as a trio, Cole and Strong putting behind the Undisputed Kingdom while O'Reilly did the same with The Conglomeration, and Cole becoming the TNT Champion at Dynasty.

Whereas the Don Callis Family is a long-standing faction in AEW, adding and removing members over the years, exemplified by the additions of Alexander and Rocky Romero – the latter alongside the returning Trent Beretta. Theirs is a faction of numbers, eight exactly, against the three of Cole, O'Reilly, and Strong. And Callis' group has more than shown they're willing to get involved in one another's affairs. Running in that vein, the poll put to the Wrestling Inc. team puts the Don Callis Family as favorites to win with 75% of the vote.

While some will see that the re-assembled Undisputed trio should cement their return with a big win, especially as Cole is the reigning TNT Champion and is wrestling his first match since defending the title against Claudio Castagnoli in April. But O'Reilly and Strong have already been finding hard luck as a tag team, despite defeating the Grizzled Young Veterans on Thursday their previous three bouts had ended in loss to FTR – the last of the trilogy a Two out of Three Falls match. Takeshita, Alexander, and Fletcher, on the other hand, have found more wins than not while teaming with one another. Ultimately, time will tell what happens; presuming Cole gets pinned, his next challenger could become clear.

