Kazuchika Okada's 12th AEW Continental Title Defense Added To Double Or Nothing 2025

Kazuchika Okada will officially be defending his Continental Championship for the first time since AEW Revolution in March when he takes on "Speedball" Mike Bailey at Double or Nothing on Sunday. The match, which was initially reported by Fightful Select last week, was confirmed in a backstage segment where Okada was interviewed by Renee Paquette during "AEW Dynamite."

Paquette reminded Okada, who has successfully defended his championship 11 times since winning the belt from Eddie Kingston in March 2024, that Bailey has yet to be pinned since signing with AEW in February. Okada said there was a first time for everything, and to trust him, though he didn't use his trademark phrase of "b****" to end the interview.

It was speculated that Okada and Bailey would be facing off after both men were seen, but not directly involved, in last week's brawl on "Dynamite" that led to Swerve Strickland challenging the Death Riders and the Young Bucks to an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing. Fightful noted in their initial report that both men could make appearances in the match, however.