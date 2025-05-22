Backstage News On Darby Allin & MJF Availability For AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

This weekend, All Elite Wrestling will head to the desert city of Glendale, Arizona, a vastly different scene from the snowy Mount Everest recently conquered by Darby Allin. Still, many fans have been eagerly awaiting Allin's return to AEW television, with AEW Double or Nothing in Glendale as a desired landing spot. Is it actually possible, though?

According to a new report from Fightful Select, an appearance from Allin at Double or Nothing is not impossible. Given other reports circling the summer months as his realistic return timeframe, it still seems unlikely. Allin last wrestled in December 2024 as a part of the Continental Classic. In it, he scored seven points, courtesy of wins over Komander and Will Ospreay as well as a time limit draw alongside Ricochet.

Elsewhere, Fightful provided an update on the availability of former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who recently solidified his position as the newest member of The Hurt Syndicate. Two of the existing members, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara at Double or Nothing on May 25. Despite not being announced for a match himself, MJF will reportedly be in Glendale for the pay-per-view event. On the afternoon of Saturday, May 24, MJF is advertised for a photo op and autograph session at the Toy Temple Collectibles Store, also located in Arizona.

In joining The Hurt Syndicate, MJF promised to help Benjamin and Lashley keep the AEW Tag Team Championships in their possession. In return, he asked that they aid in his mission of regaining the AEW World Championship.