Backstage Speculation On Return Timeline For AEW's Darby Allin After Everest Summit

Former two-time TNT Champion Darby Allin completed the accomplishment of a lifetime when he successfully completed his Mount Everest climb over the weekend, but now, the question on AEW fans' minds is when exactly the star is going to return to the ring. According to Ultimate Kilimanjaro, a climbing website, the descent from the mountain summit back to base camp can take anywhere from two days to a week, as the terrain is just as treacherous coming down the mountain. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed Allin's return on "Wrestling Observer Radio" on Monday, and Meltzer said to expect him back this summer.

"He should probably be back relatively soon. It won't be right away, but probably within a few weeks," Meltzer said. "I mean, I had heard that like July 12 was touch and go. I wouldn't expect him necessarily much before that. So, probably July, but we'll see."

Fans have been curious about Allin's status since before he even started up Everest, back when AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, surprisingly to some, retained his title over Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty in April. Many fans believe it will be Allin to dethrone the leader of the Death Riders when he comes back from his expedition.

Meltzer's prediction of July would put Allin back on AEW programming for All In Texas, which is Saturday, July 12. If Moxley is still champion at the time, he will face either Will Ospreay or "Hangman" Adam Page, depending on who wins the 2025 Owen Hart Memorial Cup tournament at Sunday's Double or Nothing. Moxley is reportedly set to be in the Anarchy in the Arena match at the event.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.