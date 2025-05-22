AEW Releases Anarchy In The Arena Graphic For Double Or Nothing (With No Gabe Kidd)

The official participants for Sunday's Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing were announced via graphic on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday. The match was made official last week after Swerve Strickland issued the challenge to the Death Riders and the Young Bucks following interference by NJPW's Gabe Kidd on behalf of Jon Moxley during his steel cage AEW World Heavyweight Championship match against Samoa Joe.

Strickland's babyface team features AEW World Trios Champions Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata, as well as International Champion Kenny Omega, and Willow Nightingale. Moxley's team will consists of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir. Kidd was noticeably absent from the graphic. AEW didn't give any reason as to why the NJPW star wasn't in the match after helping Moxley retain his gold last week.

Elsewhere on "Dynamite," Will Ospreay said he was going to plead his case to the powers that be, including AEW President Tony Khan, that his match against "Hangman" Adam Page should be the main event of Double or Nothing. The pair will square off to determine the winner of the 2025 Owen Hart Cup Memorial tournament and victor will go on to challenge for the AEW World Championship at All In Texas.