TNA Wrestling Reportedly Bans Throat Slash Gesture, Will Require Slaps To Be Approved

Following recent news of TNA Wrestling banning intentional blood and blading from its matches, which was clarified by the promotion's president, Carlos Silva, new reports of changes in the company emerged on Saturday. According to Fightful Select, slaps will no longer be allowed outside of certain circumstances, and throat slashing motions are completely banned.

The outlet got word that the TNA public relations department passed down a memo to talent that slaps are no longer allowed, unless approved by an agent. The throat slashing motion isn't allowed at all anymore, and violations of the new rule come with a $100 fine each time it happens. Fightful reported that a meeting was held on Saturday to discuss not only the new moves and bans, but to also express unhappiness that the memos and other details were leaked.

Silva clarified reports in regards to intentional bleeding to "The Takedown on SI" last week and said that it isn't officially banned in the company. He told the outlet that in a recent meeting, talent were encouraged to utilize intentional bleeding sparingly coming off a few extreme matches in a short period of time, including a dog collar match involving Steve Maclin and Eric Young.

He did not mention TNA's multi-year partnership with WWE, and it wasn't mentioned in new reports about slaps and throat-slashing gestures. A report from PWInsider confirmed that TNA and its parent company, Anthem, are shopping for a new media rights deal. Silva told the Sports Illustrated property that the company is being cognizant of potential advertisers and partners.