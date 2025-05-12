Backstage Details On Reported TNA Wrestling Blood Ban

TNA Wrestling recently informed its roster that it would not allow its stars to bleed excessively in the ring, and a new report has provided further details about the new rules enforced by them.

"Fightful Select" has reported that TNA management decided to implement the new rules because things had gone "overboard" recently. The report added that wrestlers' bleeding would "mean more" if it happens sporadically, should the promotion decide to allow wrestlers to cut themselves again. Another reason why TNA may have decided to change the rules is that they are trying to sell their broadcast rights, and the no-blood policy would make it easier to sell it to potential broadcasters.

Another report had previously claimed that TNA's decision could have been to attract more advertisers to their product, while the move may have been made to follow WWE's policy, with whom they have a partnership presently. TNA also reportedly made the decision, taking into consideration the health of their performers. The promotion announced the recent direction that the promotion is taking in a talent meeting last Friday.

A lot of changes have taken place in the promotion over the last few months, with TNA announcing two new Vice Presidents recently, as well as an international deal.