Report: TNA To Ban Blading During Matches

Squeamish TNA fans have reason to rejoice, as they'll soon have to deal with less blood on their TV screens. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, TNA talent have recently been told that blading will be banned, outside of specific exceptions.

The decision was made in an effort to make the promotion's flagship TV show, "TNA Impact!," more friendly for advertisers. The show currently airs on AXS, a network that's owned by TNA parent company Anthem. However, there have been rumors that Anthem and TNA are searching for an outside TV deal in the United States, and a de-emphasis on extreme violence could help make that a reality.

It also lowers the risk of talent contracting hepatitis or other afflictions that are passed through blood. The writer noted that, while it is rare, wrestlers have contracted hepatitis due to bloody matches before.

Meltzer speculated that the move was also done to help TNA bring its product in line with WWE, with the working relationship between the two promotions set to continue for years to come. It appears that TNA will be following the same guidelines for blood that WWE uses, meaning that it's okay if it happens accidentally, and there will be exceptions to the rule on occasion. Outside of that, talent have seemingly been told to stop cutting themselves with razor blades during matches.

It was noted that TNA recently presented a violent dog collar match on TV, involving Steve Maclin and former WWE star Eric Young. Meltzer referred to it as "the last bloodbath" for the company, though there will surely still be bloody matches in TNA's future.