TNA Wrestling Names Two New Vice Presidents Amidst Backstage Executive Turnover

TNA Wrestling has made a significant number of changes behind the scenes over the last two years or so, and the latest change is the addition of two new vice presidents to the executive leadership team.

As per "PWInsider," Eric Tompkins and Ross Forman have been appointed as vice presidents, with the announcement reportedly made to the TNA locker room recently. Tompkins and Forman have been with the promotion for a long time, with the former working as the Director of TV Production, while the latter is the Head of Media Relations. Forman has been in his role as the Head of Media Relations in TNA Wrestling for two decades.

Their appointments come just a few months after Carlos Silva was appointed as TNA President in February, who had assumed the role of President of TNA's parent company Anthem Sports last December. Over the last few months, several TNA executives left the company, including former TNA President Anthony Cicione — who Silva replaced — Ariel Shnerer, Karen Clevett, Sebastian Dastrani, and Chief Revenue Officer Rob Klingman, to name a few. Gail Kim, Christy Hemme, and Josh Matthews were also let go by the promotion from their various backstage roles. The exits of the various executives have been put down to restructuring, as per reports.

The new executive leadership team at TNA seems to have shaken things up, and the company appears to be on an upward trend, having recently announced a TV deal for Latin America.