Full Match Order For WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Reportedly Revealed

Saturday Night's Main Event will take over the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida with a total of five matches tonight, and the reported order has been revealed. According to PWInsider Elite, the tag team match pitting CM Punk and Sami Zayn against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will open the night.

The Women's United States title bout featuring champion Zelina Vega against Chelsea Green that was added to the event last night on "WWE SmackDown" will follow the tag match. John Cena will then take on R-Truth in a non-title match, and Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre's steel cage match will follow.

"Main Event" Jey Uso will indeed get the main event, as he defends his World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul. PWIE also noted that there will be a host segment featuring WWE Hall of Famer Jesse "The Body" Ventura and Joe Tessitore. Any details on further surprises or announcements weren't immediately available.