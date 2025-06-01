AEW's Kenny Omega Details How It's Gotten Easier To Become A Wrestler

Is the pathway to professional wrestling easier than ever before? According to 25-year veteran Kenny Omega, it "remarkably" is.

While appearing on "Ask Adi Anything Podcast," Omega, the current AEW International Champion, opened up about the changes he's witnessed across the wrestling landscape, including the gateway to becoming a wrestler. For Omega, part of the elevated ease surrounding that process can be attributed to the more consistent break in kayfabe, which previously kept many of wrestling's inner workings behind closed doors.

"... That thing that was once so protected, that sort of industry insider kayfabe, where it's like we don't tell anybody how things are backstage, we don't tell you how things work, how we live, how we operate, now the doors are almost wide open," Omega said. When kayfabe was more upheld, outsiders to the industry were largely looked at as just that. Nowadays, though, they appear to be welcomed.

"People are getting cast in roles for films just based on their social media following," Omega said, "and that's kind of in relation to the Logan Paul thing. They go 'He just decided he wanted to be a wrestler or try wrestling' or his agent was like 'Hey, why don't you give this a shot? They're willing to give you a shot, you're in shape. You have a huge community that we could plug into.'"

As Omega alluded to, long-time social media star Logan Paul is now a semi-regular figure on WWE television, with a reign as United States Champion already on his in-ring resume. Most recently, he challenged Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. Given the evolution of the wrestling business, Omega believes Paul could now be headed to the main event of WrestleMania in a few years with fellow social media sensation Mr. Beast as his opponent.

"It's like what is the wrestling acumen? How many miles have they put into it? Does it matter? This is the process of evolution," he said.