What Does Kayfabe Mean?

Wrestling at its finest makes a fan, no matter their age, suspend their disbelief to make them think, or at least feel, that what a performer doing in the ring, whether it be in a match or what they're saying on the microphone, is real. That's often difficult to achieve these days with various outlets reporting behind-the-scenes news and even spoiling results on social media, but this practice in professional wrestling still has a name – kayfabe.

Kayfabe is a term that means keeping the illusion that everything in wrestling is real, and the silent agreement between wrestlers and their fans that allows this to happen. It includes the portrayal of relationships between wrestlers, including rivalries and blood feuds in addition to friendships and romances. It's used to help create an entertaining performance and to help fans escape reality, like watching a film or any other TV show.

Many fans who grew up watching professional wrestling had to experience the realization that wrestling isn't "real," akin to finding out Santa Claus isn't real, but kayfabe helps keep the entertainment value alive despite a fan knowing wrestling is scripted and pre-determined. It's a true suspension of disbelief and more often than not, promotions and wrestlers themselves work their hardest to keep kayfabe alive, blurring the lines between what's real and what's not.

One of the biggest and most recent names who was a staunch advocate for kayfabe before wrestling emerged into the digital age was WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. He was known for never doing interviews out of The Undertaker character until he slowly began to pull back the curtain, beginning with his "1deadMAN SHOW," then venturing into the podcasting world with his "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway" show, even using his real name.