Scarlett Explains What Wrestlers Can Learn From Karrion Kross's Recent WWE Outburst

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux seem to have finally come into their own in WWE, specifically Kross, who has garnered a bigger fanbase than he ever had before. Kross also gained a lot more traction not too long ago, when he went off on WWE during an appearance on the "WrestleMania Recap" live stream as well as Bordeaux, herself, teasing a departure from the promotion.

During an interview with WWE Deutschland, Bordeaux explained why the current phase of her and Kross' careers are something of which everyone needs to take note.

"I think it's a good lesson for everyone in WWE, everyone on the Independent scene, everyone in wrestling now that even though you're with a big company, it doesn't mean you have to stop promoting yourself," she said, praising WWE for being an amazing platform but reminding wrestlers that social media is one of their most important tools at their disposal and that even in WWE you should never stop trying to improve.

"We just took that mindset into 'Mania week, I mean, we were not set to do anything on 'Mania week whatsoever, so we just wanted to make the most of it because everyone's there, everyone's watching!" she added, before further noting that this mindset is something that everyone should also adopt around the entire industry. Interestingly, according to reports, it seems like Kross and Bordeaux's efforts have paid off, as backstage sources note that following WrestleMania 41, the two have been planned to get more television time than before.

