Two MITB Qualifers Confirmed For 5/26 WWE Raw

"WWE Raw" GM Adam Pearce has announced two triple threat qualifier matches for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match for this week's show.

Pearce disclosed a few matches that will take place on this week's show in a recent video on WWE's X page. One of the triple threat qualifiers will see Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor face off, while the second triple threat will feature Chad Gable, Dragon Lee, and Penta. The winners of the respective matches will head on to the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, which already has LA Knight and Solo Sikoa, who qualified after winning their matches on "SmackDown." There's some history between stars in both matches, with Rollins and Zayn not seeing eye-to-eye in recent weeks, while Gable's weakness against luchadors is well-documented.

Two other matches have also been added to this week's "Raw" card, one of which will be a triple threat tag team title match involving champions New Day, The War Raiders, and Julius and Brutus Creed, while Rusev will face off against Akira Tozawa in a singles match.

Four women have already qualified for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, which includes Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Giulia, and Roxanne Perez. The Money in the Bank PLE, which will be held on June 7, will also see Cody Rhodes — who returned at this weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event show — team with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso against Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and Logan Paul.