Tommy Dreamer Assesses If Vince McMahon Would Have Changed WWE WrestleMania Venue

Last week, in an unprecedent move, WWE announced that next year's location for WrestleMania would no longer be New Orleans – as The Rock notably announced – but instead be Las Vegas again. According to reports, Vegas will become a reoccurring location for 'Mania going forward, but certain fans and wrestling veterans are questioning the move, including Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray, who gave their takes on whether or not Vince McMahon would ever have gone back on an announced venue for 'Mania.

According to Dreamer in an episode of "Busted Open Radio," changing venues for 'Mania would totally be something that McMahon would do, however, Bully disagreed with his cohost. "See, I say no," he noted before Dreamer stood by his opinion but admitted that there are lines McMahon wouldn't have crossed. "There's things that Vince wouldn't do, like I mean, honestly, look at all the advertisements on the ring?" he added, which Bully agreed with.

While McMahon never changed cities after announcing the location, for 1991's WrestleMania VII, he did change the venue from the Los Angeles memorial Coliseum to the adjacent Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena. According to WWE, the reason for this was Sgt. Slaughter's portrayal as an Iraqi sympathizer during the Gulf War and the threats of violence to his family, but outlets like "SLAM! Sports of Canada" claimed it was due to poor advanced ticket sales.