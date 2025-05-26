Bully Ray Contrasts 'Intense' Start To WWE LFG Season 2 With First Time Around

The second season of reality show "WWE LFG" is set to premiere this Sunday, although the first season only concluded days ago. "Busted Open Radio" co-host and "LFG" judge Bully Ray has teased that the coming episodes will ratchet up the emotion in a key way.

"Season two, already — we're only into about the fifth or sixth week of taping — is a very intense, very serious season," Bully explained. "[In] the beginning of season one of 'LFG,' I did not think [it] was taken as seriously as some of the 'future greats' should've [taken] it."

The previous season of "LFG" started out with the wrestlers treating it like a reality series, but Bully believes in a more intense methodology for training. Over time, he felt he got his point across to the performers, and everyone started approaching the show with more energy. The season came to a close with Tyra Mae Steele (AKA Olympic Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock) and Jasper Troy being chosen as the winners, though there were some other standouts who will also appear on the second season.

Season two of the show first made headlines in March when the news emerged that Mickie James would be replaced as a coach/judge by Michelle McCool. The decision was reportedly requested by Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway, who is McCool's husband and wanted her involved. McCool was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

"WWE LFG" returns to the A&E network on June 1. In addition to Bully, McCool, and Calaway, the show will see the return of Booker T to head his own team of recruits that will all compete for a "contract" to appear on "WWE NXT."

