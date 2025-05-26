MJF Pokes Fun At AEW Owen Hart Cup Winner's Emotional Promo

Last night's AEW Double or Nothing ended with "Hangman" Adam Page beating Will Ospreay to win the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Cup tournament, earning a world title shot at AEW All In. Page was outwardly emotional during the post-show press conference, thanking his fans for their support over the last two years through some difficult times.

Though they haven't interacted in a number of weeks, it's clear that Maxwell Jacob Friedman isn't yet over his loss against Page at AEW Revolution in March. MJF took to social media platform X this morning to make light of Page's media scrum promo, while also possibly making a sly reference to another old rival — CM Punk.

"What kind of loser gets emotional at a press conference?!?" MJF wrote. "Your cowboy is a DORK!"

In September 2022, about a year into his AEW run, Punk grew angry during the media scrum following AEW All Out, airing his frustration over disagreements with various people backstage. There is an added level of irony to MJF's post, as he himself was incredibly emotional during the AEW Full Gear 2023 press conference.

Friedman did not have a match at Double or Nothing, but the former world champion did help his new friends in the Hurt Syndicate retain their AEW World Tag Team Championship against Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara. MJF hasn't wrestled since his loss to Page in early March, though he recently made it clear he wants the AEW World Championship back. The wrestler clearly sees the Hurt Syndicate as his path to re-capturing the world title.