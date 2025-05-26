Jordynne Grace Deals With 'Not Being Good Enough' At WWE NXT Battleground

Last night at NXT Battleground, Jordynne Grace just came up short in her NXT Women's Championship match against Stephanie Vaquer, easily being one of the toughest competitors that the "La Primera" has faced since capturing the title. Following her defeat, Grace took to social media to reflect on her match with Vaquer, admitting that she's struggling with her performance not being strong enough to emerge victorious.

"The hardest truth to swallow: Simply not being good enough."

The hardest truth to swallow:

Simply not being good enough. pic.twitter.com/41AiTb5Iu1 — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) May 26, 2025

This upcoming Tuesday, Vaquer is set to defend her championship on "WWE NXT" against Jacy Jayne, who slapped the "Dark Angel" backstage during a confrontation with AAA stars Dalys and Chik Tormenta following her victory over Grace. After the match was made, Vaquer credited "The Juggernaut" for her impressive outing last night, and is prepared to enter battle with Jayne this Tuesday.

"Onto the next for @stephanie.vaquer"

During a post-show interview, Jayne shared her excitement about her upcoming title match on "WWE NXT" and bragged about the vicious slap she managed to land on Vaquer.

"@jacyjaynewwe has A LOT to say about @Steph_Vaquer and her #WWENXT Women's Championship Match this Tuesday..."

Tuesday will mark Jayne's first televised NXT Women's Championship opportunity since Feburary 2023, when she and Gigi Dolin were unable to defeat Roxanne Perez in a triple threat match at Vengeance Day. As for Grace, it remains to be seen if she gets another shot to dethrone Vaquer, or if she'll be shifting her focus towards Sol Ruca, who currently holds the NXT North American Championship.