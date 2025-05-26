AEW Double Or Nothing 2025: Biggest Winners And Losers

Not since St. John of the Cross himself has a person been so lost in a Dark Night of the Soul like Hangman Page. The past year or so has been a brutal time for fans of Cowboy S***, as Hangman Page has spiraled into rage and villainy, committing acts such as arson and the various crimes he and Swerve committed in their controversial deathmatches. Swerve's ascension in the last year and a half came at the expense of Hangman, who soon found himself a nothing man with nothing to lose. It had seemed like Page was starting to fade away, a relic of the days of Cody Rhodes and BTE. Then came the Owen Hart Cup.

Page has made it clear through the tournament, and especially through the build to the final match against Will Ospreay, that he "needed" to win the Cup. He "needed" the redemption that dethroning Jon Moxley could bring. Page and Ospreay had a match for the ages, which was not surprising to anyone who has been watching the two men's output over the last few years, but the fact that Hangman was able to best Ospreay shocked many. The company has seemingly revolved around Will Ospreay since he signed, much in the way that it did around Hangman in the early days of AEW. Hangman overcoming the new kid on the block was no small feat, and with Darby Allin currently somewhere on the slow descent from Mt. Everest, Page is the only one around who has any semblance of "AEW loyalty" left to defeat the cagey Jon Moxley.

Time will tell if Page will actually succeed where those like Swerve and Samoa Joe have failed, but being a cowboy, heading into a big event in Texas might keep him on the right side of the pinfall.