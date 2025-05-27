WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Thinks Former World Champion 'Needs A Change'

Since defeating Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins has become one of the most intriguing heels on WWE programming, with his new partnership with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed bringing a fresh story to the main roster. Although Rollins and his new faction have continued to be the highlight of "WWE Raw" in the weeks following WrestleMania, former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently claimed that he feels disconnected from "The Visionary's" persona and believes he needs character change in the near future.

"Look, I respect the hell out of Seth Rollins. He's a phenomenal performer. He's a great character. I'm just not connected and I should be because the guy's amazing but the character is just not hitting a cord. Look, I write that off as, that's just me man. I'm 70 freaking years old ... I'm not in it, I'm not engaged, therefore, my opinion is just really my opinion. I wouldn't expect anybody to have it, but for me, he just doesn't click ... take his ring work and all that out of it, just what am I getting when I see this character come through the curtain? It just misses the mark and maybe that's it. He may just need a change." He said on "83 Weeks."

Bischoff also criticized Rollins and Breakker's tag team match with Punk and Sami Zayn at Saturday Night's Main Event this past weekend, explaining that the pacing throughout the match was awkward, and felt the performers gave him no reason to invest in the story.

