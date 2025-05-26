WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Chastises Pacing Of SNME

This past weekend, Saturday Night's Main Event aired live on NBC from Tampa, Florida and featured shocking moments such as Bronson Reed joining forces with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman, as well as Cody Rhodes returning to WWE for the first time since WrestleMania 41. However, when it comes to the in-ring wrestling on the show, former WCW President Eric Bischoff slammed WWE for the pacing throughout the event, specifically during Rollins and Breakker's tag team match with CM Punk and Sami Zayn.

"The pace was horrible. To me it was so obvious in the very first match. Everything felt rushed ... there was no ebbs and flows in it in terms of what was going on in the ring and the drama that they were trying to create ... There's no reason for me once they made it to the ring to really invest, didn't give me a reason. And now because of the pace and because everything felt rushed, it also felt awkward." He said on "83 Weeks."

In addition, Bischoff also voiced his concerns about the extended commercial breaks during Saturday Night's Main Event, which has been a major fan complaint since the modern version of the show debuted this past December.

"Those superersized commercial breaks, I mean, I wasn't timing them because I had enough time to get up and go do something else and then come back before the show started, and I'm not exaggerating."

Bischoff also noted that if he were in charge of Saturday Night's Main Event, he would make matches longer because of the amount of commercial breaks inserted throughout the programming, and would ensure there's more video packages to help further stories in front of NBC's audience.

