WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 5/24/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

A "Big" Bronson Reed return at "Saturday Night's Main Event wasn't on my network special bingo card, and him joining up with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman's faction certainly wasn't on there either. However, it's that completely unexpected aspect of things that really made me love the opening of this show. I was hopeful there would be some kind of return, but all I really expected was Cody Rhodes at the end of the night, so opening with a completely unexpected return was a really good move on WWE's part, in my opinion, and it helped me get into the show that I initially wasn't too excited for.

Reed has been out of action since getting injured at Survivor Series: WarGames back in November. He required surgery for a broken foot, which happened in December, and for some reason, probably due to the fact I'm a writer and not a doctor, I thought he would be out for awhile longer. He's been relatively quiet on social media (or at least I haven't seen anything), so Reed wasn't even on my radar for a possible return. I wasn't exactly a fan of WWE's camerawork when he appeared in the shot on the outside of the ring, plain as day, before running CM Punk through the barricade, but that's a bit of a nitpick.

I certainly didn't expect him to be embraced by Rollins, who told Breakker to step off after he tried to square up with Reed, because the pair have such a history. It was Reed who took Rollins out with numerous Tsunamis that put Rollins out for a bit. When Rollins came back, he cost Reed a Last Monster Standing match against Braun Strowman, and the pair feuded from there. The pair only had two matches, with the last occurring on November 18, an episode of "WWE Raw," which would have been right when Reed got involved with the Bloodline and WarGames. It was Reed who got the victory over Rollins, so one would think "The Visionary" wouldn't take too kindly to his return.

That's the intriguing part, however. Instead of it not making sense, it's just more interesting since Reed hasn't been on WWE programming. Rollins is likely to explain what's going on, on "Raw" on Monday in what I predict will open the show. Reed is also an interesting addition to the faction. Breakker is a big guy, but Reed is a really big guy and is the monster factor that Rollins was likely looking for. I didn't think there would be much interesting coming out of "Saturday Night's Main Event," but I am very happy to be wrong. I'm glad Reed is back, and hopefully he's stronger than ever.

Written by Daisy Ruth