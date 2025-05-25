Damian Priest Defeats Drew McIntyre By Walking Out Of Steel Cage At WWE SNME

Hate does not die easily. Even after a grueling match at WrestleMania 41, McIntyre and Priest sought to tear each other apart in a steel cage at "Saturday Night's Main Event." By the time both men finished their violent spectacle, however, only Priest walked out alive, and he seemed quite eager to end their story.

Before the match officially began, McIntyre furiously leapt on the entering Priest, and sent the former Judgement Day member into the barricade. Before he slammed the cage's door shut, McIntyre tossed two steel chairs inside the cage, and once the match begun, began to wail on his rival.

Priest staged a comeback, and nearly had the match won following a clean South of Heaven Chokeslam. McIntyre managed kicked out, and Priest elected to climb the steel cage, McIntyre rose, and met Priest on the edge of the cage. McIntyre landed a clean Superplex onto Priest from the top of the cage, and sought to end things with a Claymore. Miraculously, Priest kicked out.

McIntyre's face after Priest kicked out again — this time, out of South of Heaven Chokeslam — was dejected. Desperate for a win, McIntyre retrieved his steel chair, and set Priest in between the top turnbuckle and the steel cage. Priest dodged the nasty Claymore attempt that followed, and followed things up with a South of Heaven Chokeslam. Instead of going for a pin, however, Priest's hands positioned McIntyre between two steel chairs, and Priest nailed the Scot with a Con-Chair-To. Priest gave McIntyre one last glance behind before silently walking out of the cage for the win.

Priest and McIntyre began experiencing tensions following Priest's Money in the Bank cash-in at WrestleMania 40, but didn't fully revive their animosities until the build-up to WrestleMania 41. With one final look at McIntyre, it seems that Priest is intent on moving on.