WWE NXT Star Brinley Reece Announces She's Undergone Shoulder Surgery

Brinley Reece of "WWE NXT" has been out of action for two months after injuring her shoulder, but the wrestler is making progress in her recovery. Late last week, Reece posted on Instagram to reveal that she successfully underwent shoulder surgery.

In the video, which acts as a short vlog, Reece can be seen getting ready early in the morning before arriving for the procedure. The wrestler shared a look from her room towards the city of Orlando, Florida, before the video cut to reveal that the surgery was complete just a few hours after she had arrived.

Although she's since appeared on several taped episodes of "WWE Evolve," Reece hasn't wrestled since March 22, when she faced Karmen Petrovic at an NXT live event. The specific details of Reece's injury haven't been made public, though the performer did acknowledge that the surgery was on her shoulder.

The 24-year-old Reece signed with WWE in 2022 following a tryout and made her television debut about a year later, replacing the injured Jakara Jackson in the 2023 Women's NXT Breakout Tournament. Reece lost in the tournament's first round but has continued getting her reps in at live events and on TV.

She also wrestled during the pre-show for last year's TNA Bound For Glory, teaming with Xia Brookside but falling short against Ash By Elegance and Heather By Elegance. Since WWE has relaunched former indie promotion Evolve as one of its own developmental shows, Reece has made several appearances and picked up a few singles victories prior to her injury.